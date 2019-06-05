Warning issued on bail bond scam

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A local bail-bonding agent says she’s had so many instances of people running scams by impersonating her that she now adds “The Real Tracy” to her business materials and advertisements.

“This has been going on for about five years from different bonds people. But the most recent, and probably the most dangerous, I found out about three weeks ago,” said Tracy Anderson, a New River Valley bail bonding agent.

She said numerous people started asking when she got a partner, but she didn’t have one, so she wasn’t sure why they thought she did. When a prior client who recommended her to a friend asked about the partner, she realized something was wrong.

She believes the problem that was sending potential clients to imposters has now been corrected. Anderson found out a husband and wife apparently hacked the telephone number on her website, so it directed calls to them.

