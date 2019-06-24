Volvo donates fire truck

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Thursday morning the Volvo Trucks Visitor’s Center was packed with Pulaski County VIPs and press to attend a special presentation from Volvo trucks to Pulaski County.

Franky Marchand, the high-energy manager of the Volvo Truck plant, started the event by addressing those in attendance. He opened by stating what most had already gathered, Volvo trucks would be giving the county a truck of some kind.

“This is a result of a big dream and a lot of work from the local fire brigade with the support of many folks from the plant,” said Marchand. “The truck is one of a kind and special to us in the sense that every nut and bolt was chosen with care. With everything we’ve put into it, it’s like the best dream of every firefighter.”

Firefighters, trucks … even those who weren’t sure before now knew what was about to happen.

A short video then began which featured members of the Volvo fire brigade as well as those who helped construct this fire truck.

After the video played, the floor of the Volvo visitor’s center began to rotate and then two enormous doors opened to reveal Engine 33, a fire engine red tanker/pumper truck. All lights were flashing as this enormous vehicle entered the round room and the crowd was visibly impressed.

As was explained, this fire truck has the capability to hold 2,500 gallons of water and can carry seven firefighters along with their air packs and equipment. Given a steady water supply, this fire engine has the capability to pump 2000 gallons of water per minute onto an inferno. Four miles worth of wiring went into producing this fire truck and according to those in the video, the equipment on this truck is “second to none.”

