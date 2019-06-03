Virginia drivers learn how to get back suspended licenses

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia residents with suspended driver’s licenses because of unpaid court debt are getting letters telling them how to restore their driving privileges.

Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine tells the Roanoke Times that the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is sending 500,000 letters to Virginia residents with suspended licenses. The letters advise residents about what’s required before they can drive.

On July 1, Virginia residents whose licenses were suspended because they didn’t promptly pay their court debt will have their driving privileges restored and the reinstatement fee waived.

Gov. Ralph Northam signed a budget amendment earlier this year temporarily halting the suspension of driver’s licenses for unpaid court fines and fees. Even though they can get their licenses back, the drivers still must pay the court costs and fines.

Written by: Editor on June 3, 2019.

