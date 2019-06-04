Victim identified in fatal truck crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A truck driver killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-81 in Pulaski County Friday was from Halifax, according to Virginia State Police.

Nathan L. Berkley, 57, was not wearing a seat belt, according to Corinne Geller, state police spokeswoman.

Berkley was hauling a load of paper products north on the interstate when the tractor-trailer he was driving ran off the right side of the road and overturned, Geller said.

An investigation into the 1:40 p.m. wreck at mile marker 99.6 is continuing by Trooper D.L. Vaughn.

Written by: Editor on June 4, 2019.

Comments

comments