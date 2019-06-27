Two stable, one charged after stabbing

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Two men are hospitalized in stable condition following a stabbing that led to one being charged.

Chris Dominic Ace, 22, of Pulaski and another man whose identity has not been released were transported to LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski following the 6:32 p.m. incident Wednesday, says Pulaski Police Officer Megan Jennings. She said both men were subsequently transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where they were in stable condition.

The stabbing occurred at building 200 at Meadowview Apartments, according to Jennings. She said officers found a victim with multiple stab wounds upon arrival; however, the perpetrator had fled the scene.

Officers immediately began to administer first aid to the stabbing victim by applying a tourniquet and pressure to the wounds until emergency services arrived on the scene, according to Jennings.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office encountered Ace, the alleged perpetrator, at a wreck in the 4,000 block of Cleburne Boulevard a short time later, police said. He is charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

According to Pulaski County court records, Ace has no prior criminal convictions.

