Timothy ‘Tim’ Garland Finn

Timothy “Tim” Garland Finn, age 32, of Pulaski, Va., ended his earthly journey June 16, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home.

He was born Sept. 23, 1986, in Radford, Va. Tim was preceded in death by his grandfathers, the Rev. Archie Flinchum, Rome Finn Sr.; his aunt Patricia Flinchum; uncle, Paul Gravley, and his fishing buddy, Don Breedlove.

Tim is survived by his children Landon Finn (mother Ashley Cole), and Journey Price; fiancé, Megan Price; mother, Connie Kegley (Walter); father, Rome G. Finn Jr. (Lesley); sisters, Melissa Choate (Mark), Sharon Timberlake (Dan); brothersm Lance Akers, Josh Akers (Brooke), D.J. Akers (Kayla); grandmothers, Virginia Finn, Beulah Flinchum; special friend, Holly Breedlove, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Tim lived his dream of driving 18-wheelers for Online Transport Company. He loved to hunt, fish and just spend time outdoors with his family and friends. There wasn’t anything Tim couldn’t fix. He had a loving heart and always helped everyone he could. Most of all, Tim loved his kids, family and Jesus. We know he is resting in His arms now, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services are Friday, June 21, 2 p.m., at Seagle Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dale Akers, the Rev. Randal Lawrence and the Rev. Becky Wheeler officiating. Interment follows in Flinchum Cemetery in Hiwassee.

The family is receiving friends Thursday at the funeral home, 6-8 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on June 19, 2019.

