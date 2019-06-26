Supervisors pass upcoming fiscal year budget

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors passed the budget for fiscal year 2019/2020 at Monday night’s meeting.

How much does it cost to run a county the size of Pulaski? After all major expenditures are tallied including approximately $4 million to the sheriff’s department, nearly $2 million to the regional jail, more than $2 million to ambulance and rescue services, close to $16 million to the school system, as well as numerous smaller yet significant expenses, the county budget comes to a grand total of $51,335,476.

This latest budget includes a three percent salary increase for Pulaski County school teachers, as well as $100,000 in funding for New River Community College’s Access to Community College Education (ACCE) program, which was formally adopted for the first time at Monday’s meeting.

Under this program, the county will match funds provided by the NRCC Educational Foundation to provide free tuition to New River Community College for high school graduates of Pulaski County. This program is expected to grow and will likely approach the $500,000 mark, as more students apply and the educational foundation supplies more matching funds.

