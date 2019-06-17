Snowville Troop 151 retires late veteran’s flag

By WILLIAM PAINE

Boy Scout Troop 151 of Snowville recently honored the late Junior Shrewsbury by retiring his American flag during a special ceremony requested by his family.

Shrewsbury served in the 24th Infantry Division during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954. He had moved to Hiwassee from his former home in Bluefield, W.Va.

Scoutmaster Will Kolb began the ceremony with a short speech. The scouts then lowered the flag and raised a new one in its place. The scouts followed the formal procedure for retiring a flag. They first removed its blue star section, so that it is no longer a flag, and then cut it into strips before burning it.

Scouts present were Cade Shirah, Sam Kolb, Sylas Phillips, Justin Smythers and Cameron Bennett.

