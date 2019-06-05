Snowville Elementary recognized for achievement

By WILLIAM PAINE

Governor Ralph Northam and the state Board of Education announced that 270 schools and nine school divisions earned 2019 Virginia Index of Performance (VIP) awards for advanced student learning and achievement. The VIP program recognizes schools and divisions that exceed state and federal accountability standards and achieve excellence goals established by the Governor and the Board of Education.

The Board of Education Distinguished Achievement Award was earned by eight divisions and 175 schools that met all state and federal benchmarks and made progress toward the goals of the Governor and the Board of Education.

Snowville Elementary School, located in Pulaski County, was one of the recipients of this esteemed award.

