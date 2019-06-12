Smyth man charged in Wythe homicide

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

WYTHE COUNTY — A Smyth County man is being held on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, whose body was found in Wythe County Saturday afternoon.

Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Major Anthony Cline said officials were notified at 1:30 p.m. Saturday a body with an apparent gunshot wound was found lying on the side of Oriole Drive in Jefferson National Forest.

Officials identified the victim as Peggy Crouse of Smyth County. This led them to identify her husband, Steven Ray Crouse, 53, of 1591 Old Wilderness, Ceres, as a person of interest.

