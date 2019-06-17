Scott Proctor to the rescue… A paramedic’s view of his work

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

It happens to the best of them. As has occurred to many not lucky enough to be born here in God’s country, Scott Proctor merely meant to further his education when he came to school at one of the region’s institutions of higher learning.

“I’m originally from Massachusetts,” said Proctor. “I came down here to go to school. Even though I got a degree in computers at Virginia Tech, I fell in love with this state here and don’t do much with my degree anymore.”

Not that Proctor’s been idle. For a time he worked as a manager/bartender at a Texas Steakhouse restaurant in Christiansburg. Then one of Scott Proctor’s friend’s asked if he wanted to do a ride along with one of the ambulances in the region, “just to check it out.”

“I was like … I don’t think that’s gonna be me,” said Proctor. “But after about four shifts of just running along with him, I had to admit that I found it really interesting.”

From there, Proctor attained his emergency medical training certification and in 1998 he joined Regional Emergency Medical Services Inc. (REMSI), as a volunteer. When a full time position came open three years later, Proctor eagerly took the job and hasn’t looked back since.

Scott Proctor works as a paramedic at REMSI Station One in Dublin, which has its own sleeping quarters. Shifts start at 7 a.m. and end at 7 a.m. the next morning. Paramedics like Proctor work 24-hour shifts every third day of the week. Unless he chooses to work overtime, he’ll end up working nine days a month.

“It doesn’t sound like you work a whole lot but when you work 24 hours at a time, your one shift is equal to most people’s three days,” said Proctor. “So a lot of times you might get five or six hours of sleep but on my last shift, I got one hour of sleep in 24 hours. That’s all we got, just because we were so busy.”

On average, the three full time REMSI stations in Dublin, Pulaski and Fairlawn receive 20 calls a day with Dublin and Pulaski receiving the lion’s share. On average, the Dublin based ambulance travels between 40 and 50,000 miles a year. The ambulances themselves cost a whopping $260,000.

Normally two paramedics man each station but the day of this interview, the stretchers and the load systems were being checked on all the ambulances in the county. The hydraulic loading systems are key to getting the patient into the ambulance.

“That’s a lifesaver because it saves our back and, unfortunately, America’s getting bigger,” Proctor stated. “The stretcher alone is 150 to 175 pounds depending upon the model. So if you have to lift a 300-pound patient manually with a stretcher … yea, it’s a lot.”

Proctor has seen other changes as well, some for the better. Heart related ailments are a common reason for calling an ambulance.

“Now we can look more in depth about what’s causing your chest pains,” said Proctor.

In the past, paramedics used three sensors to make a determination as to what course of action to take for a heart issue. Today they use a system with 12 sensors and are better able to determine the problem and if serious enough, call for a helicopter.

“You’re improving basic care by getting them to the proper facility faster,” Proctor stated.

Another improvement involves the county’s fire departments. About five years ago, the fire departments took over the job of extricating individuals who are trapped inside vehicles at wrecks. Before, it was the responsibility of the paramedics.

“This way we can crawl in (to access the patient) while they’re ripping the car apart to get them out,” he said.

Answering calls involving car crashes are a big part of being a paramedic.

“Car wrecks are intense because you’ll just get people torn apart from that stuff,” said Proctor. “Cars are built better than they used to be, but they still collapse very easily at high speeds.”

Even so, automobile safety has advanced.

“Airbags do make a difference,” Proctor said. “There’s a lot of wrecks nowadays where you pull up and think, ‘Whoa that’s going to be bad,’ but because of all the new safety equipment, the patient’s barely hurt. Whereas you would look at a car like that 10 years ago and it would have been a real bad outcome. Side airbags are wonderful, too.”

Not everyone has airbags.

“We had a camper that rolled over one time and in the back of the camper, there was a total of 13 people that came crawling out,” Proctor recounted. “Luckily, only like two of them had bad injuries. But the worst thing about it was none of them spoke English. So that was all that much more fun.”

Of course fun doesn’t begin to describe some of the more intense situations that a paramedic encounters.

“One of the worst calls I ever remember was a car wreck,” Proctor related. “There were three kids in this car that wrecked and all three were critically injured. But one was trapped in the car and I had to make a decision because I was first on scene. Do I work on the one that’s trapped in the car that I can’t get to well enough to work on? Or do I save the two that I can work on right now? So I had to make the decision and unfortunately by the time we got more help he passed away in the car. We couldn’t get him out in time. He was 23 years old, I think. So yeah, it was not a fun situation. It’s probably the one call that always stays in the back of my mind.”

Generally, Proctor doesn’t seem to dwell on the bad situations he’s seen. In his career, he has resuscitated several individuals who were not breathing when he arrived.

“That makes you feel fantastic,” he said.

Instead of giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to patients, paramedics these days use masks that can breath for the patient. The drug Narcan is also useful for reviving individuals who have overdosed on narcotics. When Narcan is used, often the paramedics will get the patient breathing but not fully conscious.

It’s so they don’t wake up and get mad because you just ruined their hundred dollar high,” Proctor explained.

Though he has witnessed patients die on scene, Proctor claims to have never had a patient die in his ambulance. He is also aware that not every call for an ambulance is totally necessary.

“Out of all the calls we run, I think only 23 percent are emergency calls and only 35 percent actually need an ambulance,” said Proctor. “A lot of them could go to urgent cares or to their family doctors but if they go to the hospital, they have no co-pay or anything like that. They can go there and they have to be treated, even if they don’t pay their bills. So that’s why they go to the hospital for everything.”

Many have legitimate health concerns and call for an ambulance on a regular basis. They are known by some in the trade as “frequent flyers,” and paramedics get to know them on a first-name basis.

“When you run the same patient time and time again, you get a little attached to them,” Proctor admits.

Though his job has likely taken him over every road in the county, his commute to work is quite short. Proctor lives in Dublin with his fiancé, Autumn, and their daughter, Sydney Elizabeth.

“We go to Pigeon Forge once or twice a year, easy,” said Proctor. “We just try to find interesting things for my daughter to do while she’s growing up.”

The long hours and overtime shifts sometimes take Proctor away from his family more than he would like. Still, he enjoys his work.

What’s the best part?

“Every now and then getting that thank you means the world to you,” Proctor admitted. “But I just love to help people. Like even when I’m off work I go and help my neighbors with all sorts of stuff … it’s just the way I was born and raised I guess.”

Written by: Editor on June 17, 2019.

Comments

comments