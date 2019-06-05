Ratcliffe museum tourney offers $10K prize

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Any golfer lucky enough to sink a hole-in-one on hole No. 8 during the June 14 benefit golf tournament for Raymond Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum will take home a $10,000 prize in memory of late board member Wally Brockmeyer.

John Hawley, a tournament founder, said some of Brockmeyer’s friends are sponsoring the hole-in-one prize. A “Wallyigan” also will be available on Hole No. 8.

“Wally was an original member of the Board of Directors for Friends of the Ratcliffe and was known for his humor and the way he brightened the lives he touched,” Hawley said.

This year’s tournament also is being held in memory of two other Friends of the Ratcliffe board members who have passed away since last year’s tournament. They are Betty Lou Kirkner, daughter of Raymond Ratcliffe for whom the museum is named, and J.R. Schrader, a longtime employee of The Southwest Times.

Hawley says there’s still time to sign up to play in the Four Person Captain’s Choice tournament being held at Thorn Spring Golf Club. Lunch is served 11:30-12:45 p.m. and tee off is 1 p.m. It’s the museum’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Entry forms are available golf course pro shop and at the museum, 51 Commerce St., Pulaski.

