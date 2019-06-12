Radford police investigate female’s death

RADFORD — Radford City authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine why a female found unresponsive Saturday died.

According to a press release from Radford City Police Department, police received a call of an unresponsive female at 12:58 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered the woman was dead.

The identity of the female is being withheld pending determination of the cause of death and notification of next of kin. The autopsy is being performed at the chief medical examiners office in Roanoke.

No further information is being released at this point in the investigation.

