PuLOVEski design committee commits to a design

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The PuLOVEski design committee met Wednesday evening at the Pulaski train depot to discuss the theme and placement of the Town of Pulaski’s LOVEwork. These artistic renditions of the word love are found throughout the state and are meant to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the “Virginia is for Lovers” slogan.

It was decided that the Town of Pulaski should have its own LOVEwork and a dozen citizens volunteered to help design and determine the best location for this soon-to-be tourist attraction. Several locations were discussed, but most agreed the Pulaski train depot would be ideal.

The first order of business for the committee Wednesday was to decide on the best location to place the LOVEwork, which will be comprised of six-foot-tall letters spread over approximately 20 feet of ground. After scouting areas around the depot, it was decided that the best location for the peice would be at the southwest corner of the property near the entrance at South Washington Avenue.

Written by: Editor on June 3, 2019.

