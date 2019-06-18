Pulaski Yankees announce 2019 Opening Night roster

2019 season gets underway Tuesday in Johnson City

The Pulaski Yankees have announced their 2019 Opening Night roster in advance of the team’s season opener in Johnson City Tuesday evening.

The roster includes 30 players – 27 active, one Minor League rehab assignment and two players on the 60-day IL. Including the rehab assignment of 2018 draftee Reid Anderson, the active roster features 14 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders, and five outfielders.

Three players in the New York Yankees Top 30, according to MLB Pipeline, are on the Opening Night roster. They include outfielders Anthony Garcia (no. 21) and Ryder Green (no. 23) and pitcher Yoendrys Gomez (no. 26). The roster includes eight players who have previously spent time in Pulaski – P Nelvin Correa, P Alex Mejias, P Jhonatan Munoz, P Luis Ojeda, C Saul Torres, INF Carlos Tatis, Garcia, and OF Robert Javier.

Six of the 30 players were New York Yankees Draft selections in 2018, while the other 24 players were signed as free agents.

The 2019 Pulaski Yankees season begins June 18 at Johnson City. The Yankees home opener at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park is Friday, June 21 vs. Bluefield. The first 1,000 fans will receive a 2019 magnet schedule courtesy of The Travis Team Realty, and all fans in attendance can enjoy a post-game fireworks show presented by the Pulaski Motor Mile. Individual game tickets, flex tickets, and season tickets are on sale now at pulaskiyankees.net, by phone (540-980-1070), or in office.

Complete 2019 Opening Night Roster:

INF Nelson B. Alvarez

P Luis Ojeda

P Reid Anderson

P Yoendrys Gomez

P Elvis Peguero

P Wilser Barrios

P Leonardo Pestana

P Jackson Bertsch

P Carlos Rodriguez

P Sean Boyle

P Alex Mejias

P Nelvin Correa

P Jhonatan Munoz

P Randy Vasquez

P Derek Craft

C Gabriel Mora

C Saul Torres

C Gustavo Campero

INF Matt McGarry

INF Luis Santos

INF Borinquen Mendez

INF Carlos Tatis

INF Roberto Chirinos

OF Ryder Green

OF Anthony Garcia

OF Robert Javier

OF Antonio Cabello

OF Madison Santos

60-Day IL: P Wellington Caceres, INF Danienger Perez

