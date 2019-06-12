Pulaski woman dies scuba diving in quarry

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

WENDELL, N.C. — A Pulaski woman died Saturday while diving in a former rock quarry east of Raleigh, N.C.

According to Associated Press and other reports, Ronda Dalton was diving with her boyfriend at Mystery Lake Scuba Park around 1:30 p.m. when she swam to the surface due to breathing problems. As they swam back to shore, Dalton lost consciousness, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office told a Tennessee television station Dalton’s boyfriend was performing CPR on her when they arrived on the scene. EMS took over CPR, but weren’t able to revive Dalton.

The incident is being investigated as a diving accident pending results of an autopsy.

Operations at the former granite quarry ceased more than 60 years ago. Since then it has filled with water, creating an area for use by divers.

Written by: Editor on June 12, 2019.

Comments

comments