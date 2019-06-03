Pulaski man sent to jail instead of work

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A man who asked to return to work instead of being jailed for violating probation on a dozen past convictions, was unsuccessful in his plea.

“I have a great job that pays really good. I’d like to leave today and go back to work,” Edward Boyd Patton, 39, told Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch.

Patton was returned to court for violating probation on old convictions because of a new conviction of domestic assault in 2018, according to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Skip Schwab. The probationary term started in 2008 and ended in 2018, but Schwab asked the court to extend it due to about $10,000 in court costs Patton apparently still owes.

