By WILLIAM PAINE

Pulaski Grow is hosting a Blue to New Farm Tour Thursday as part of the fourth annual Mountains of Music Homecoming. The event, dubbed “Back to the Garden,” is part of a nine-day celebration of Southwest Virginia communities, sponsored by The Crooked Road, a nonprofit institution established in 2004.

Back to the Garden features a tour of Pulaski Grow’s operations in Draper. Ron Ireland is providing a musical backdrop as visitors tour the greenhouse or make their way through a newly constructed labyrinth at the site.

“They can walk through gardens while listening to the music,” said Pulaski Grow founder Lee Spiegel. “We can take them through the greenhouse and through the fish tank area and talk to them a bit about the training program that we offer.”

Written by: Editor on June 12, 2019.

