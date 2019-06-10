Pulaski council approves $15.2M budget

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

After months of work sessions and discussions, Pulaski Town Council Tuesday night put its stamp of approval on a $15.2 million budget for Fiscal Year 2019-2020.

On a motion by Councilman Lane Penn, seconded by Jamie Radcliffe, the budget received unanimous approval.

“We had quite a lot of discussion on the budget this year and it’s been productive,” Mayor David Clark said following the vote.

The budget includes a $2.1 million water fund and $3.4 million sewer fund. Following recommendations by town auditors Davenport and Company LLC, council approved a 4 percent increase in water service fees and a 2 percent increase in sewer service fees for the coming fiscal year.

