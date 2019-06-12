Public invited to lunch with Yankees

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The public is invited to help welcome the 2019 Pulaski Yankees’ baseball team to town Monday during the annual Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon and Media Day.

The event, co-hosted by the Chamber and Pulaski Yankees management, begins at noon at Calfee Park. Seating is limited, so call 674-1991 or visit www.pulaskichamber.info soon to purchase tickets.

In addition to lunch, there will be door prizes; chamber President Joe Levine and Pulaski Mayor Dave Clark will officially welcome the team to town and recognize sponsors; team Manager Luis Dorante will introduce Yankees staff and players, and General Manager Betsy Haugh and Yankees team owner David Hagan also will be introduced.

The Yankees’ season begins Tuesday, June 18, at Johnson City. The home opener is Friday, June 21.

