Prison requested in lieu of drug program

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Dublin woman removed from Pulaski County’s drug court program believes a term of incarceration will be more effective than a treatment program in getting her off drugs, according to her attorney.

Nathan Roberts said his client, Elizabeth Lee Duncan, 27, feels a need to be removed from situations where she can buy drugs, in order to break her addiction.

Duncan was ordered into the drug court program in mid-October after pleading guilty to possession of oxycodone, possession of controlled paraphernalia and larceny with prior offenses. Court records show she received two sanctions for violating terms of the program before being removed from it May 2.

Written by: Editor on June 3, 2019.

