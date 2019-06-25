Potential downturn later this year at Volvo

Volvo Trucks projects that, based upon future orders for their product, the Dublin plant could experience a slight employment downturn in the near future.

Though the company has not provided any detailed figures at this time, production adjustments could occur by the end of this year and result in some temporary layoffs.

Cycle fluctuations in the market, whether it involves trucks or any other commodity, are commonplace and these types of layoffs have occurred in the past. Even so, it is important to note that Volvo’s employment numbers have steadily increased over the long term. The company currently employs 3,500 people.

Given the healthy state of the current economy and the resilience the company has shown in the past, it is likely that these potential layoffs will be temporary, if indeed they occur at all.

Company employees were notified Monday that the potential for a layoff was there, but an official WARN notice (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988) has not been issued at this time.

A WARN notice is a United States labor law which protects employees, their families and communities by requiring most employers with 100 or more employees to provide a 60-calender day advance notification of plant closings and mass layoffs of employees. The purpose of a WARN notice is to give workers and their families transition time to adjust to the prospective loss of employment, to seek and obtain other employment, and if necessary to enter skill training or retraining programs that will allow those workers to successfully compete in the job market.

