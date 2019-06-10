One burned in flash fire at arsenal

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

An employee received burns Thursday in a flash fire at Radford Army Ammunition Plant (RAAP). The fire occurred just two days after the one-year anniversary of the flash fire that injured two and led to one death in 2018.

The 11:41 a.m. incident occurred in the mix-house production building, according to a press release from RAAP. An employee in that building was transported to a local hospital with burns, officials say, but the extent of the burns has not been released.

Meanwhile, three RAAP firefighters were taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure for treatment of smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion, according to RAAP.

Fire departments from Fairlawn, Radford and Christiansburg responded to provide mutual aid to the arsenal’s on-site safety, health and environment teams. The fire was contained by 3 p.m.

Arsenal officials say production associated with the incident remained shut down Thursday afternoon. The release indicates all other personnel were accounted for and safe.

An investigation has been launched to determine what caused the fire.

“The Army and the operating contractor, BAE Systems, are committed to carrying out a thorough investigation and are concerned about those affected,” states the press release, from Justine Barati, chief of public and congressional affairs for Joint Munitions Command. “The health and safety of our workforce and community remains our top priority at all times.”

No other information was being released as of press time Friday afternoon.

