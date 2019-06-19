NRVRJ inmate escapes work detail

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

An inmate at New River Valley Regional Jail escaped Monday afternoon from a work detail off Route 100 in Pulaski County.

Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for Virginia State Police, said Jeremy C. Bryan, 42, was working an assignment in the 7800 block of Cleburne Boulevard, near the Giles County line, when he escaped.

Giles County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from Virginia State Police at 12:16 p.m. Geller said bloodhound teams from State Police and Christiansburg Police Department responded, along with personnel from Giles and Pulaski county sheriff’s offices.

The search was called off around 4 p.m. when an extensive search of the area failed to locate Bryan and no reports were received of him being sighted in the area, according to Geller.

State Police obtained warrants for Bryan charging escape without force, obstruction of justice and felony petit larceny. Anyone with information on Bryan’s whereabouts is asked to call State Police at 276-228-3131, dial #77 on a cell phone, or email Area24@vsp.virginia.gov.

According to jail records, Bryan was serving time for violating probation on a 2011 felony fraud conviction and for misdemeanor failure to pay support in February.

Bryan appeared before Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch in June 2016 seeking to be released on bond pending a probation revocation hearing, but the request was denied. Finch said releasing Bryan would pose an unreasonable danger to the public.

During the bond hearing, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor called Bryan’s criminal history “rather lengthy.” He said Bryan violated probation by testing positive for the use of methamphetamine while on probation for fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud.

At that time, Fleenor said, Bryan had multiple convictions for issuing bad checks, grand and petit larcenies, domestic assault, violating probation, contempt of court, credit card theft and credit card fraud and other forms of fraud and drug possession.

