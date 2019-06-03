New Years outing lands sex offender in court

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A registered sex offender’s decision to partake in alcohol and sex on New Years Eve landed him back in court this week for violating terms of probation.

Grey Winfield Hood, 30, of Radford, became a registered sex offender in 2016 after serving time in prison for convictions stemming from an April 2011 incident. He was convicted of abduction, aggravated sexual battery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, domestic assault, violation of a protective order and possessing a firearm while subject to a protective order.

Probation officer J.C. Castillo, who oversees sex offenders on probation, said Hood was returned to court for violating special conditions that apply to such offenders. In Hood’s case, the problems included violating curfew, going out on New Years without permission, drinking alcohol, viewing pornography, and failing to disclose his status as a sex offender to an intimate partner.

According to Castillo, conditions are developed for each offender based on a risk evaluation designed to identify what situations might trigger a new offense.

