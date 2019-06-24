New app adopted to enhance school security

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County Schools, along with county law enforcement agencies, are adopting a threat notification system meant to reduce response time to violent situations within the school system.

In Force 911 is the name of this new “cloud-based” software application (app). It is designed to allow teachers and staff within the school to notify law enforcement agencies of a threat by utilizing their mobile phones, tablets or laptop computers.

If there is a school shooter, for example, in a matter of seconds the state police, the sheriff’s department and town police will receive an alert on their mobile devises and in car computers notifying them of a violent situation in the school.

“The biggest advantage for us and the school system is the ability to have the information quicker,” said Major Daniel Johnson of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. “You can imagine an incident occurring at one of our schools and you’ve got 100 people trying to use the cellphone to contact our 911 center. It eventually gets to the point where you override your cell capabilities and you can’t even get the information out. Having more real time data and information is probably the biggest advantage to this.”

