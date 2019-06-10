MOVA awarded $50K in state funding

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

MOVA Technologies Inc. in Pulaski is receiving $50,000 in state funding for testing of its panel-bed filtration system, designed to deliver clean energy from coal and other “unclean” fuel sources.

Headquartered at 29 W. Main St. in Pulaski, MOVA was one of 41 organizations selected to receive a total of $2.51 million in Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) awards through the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT). While MOVA’s project falls into the clean energy industry, funds also were awarded in the cybersecurity, data analytics, life sciences and unmanned systems industries.

James Compton, MOVA operations officer, said the CRCF funds are going to be used for proof-of-concept testing on the filtration system at Virginia Tech’s Advanced Propulsion and Power Laboratory (APPL).

