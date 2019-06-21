Mother, brother charged with aiding escape

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

The mother and brother of a man arrested Friday for escaping from the regional jail Monday were arrested Thursday for allegedly aiding in the escape of a convicted felon.

Beverly Anne Nester, 65, and James William Bryan, 38, both of 2561 Old Baltimore Road, Draper, were arrested by Virginia State Police, according to records on file in Pulaski County General District Court.

New River Valley Regional Jail records show both Bryan and Nester are being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail — where alleged escapee Jeremy Charles Bryan was to be returned Friday night.

Police say Jeremy Bryan escaped early Monday afternoon while assigned to a work detail on Cleburne Boulevard, near the Giles County line. Pulaski Police Officer T.P. Croteau captured him near Bunts Street in Pulaski after he fled authorities on foot.

James Bryan and Nester each is charged with being a principal in the second degree in aiding the escape of a felon and acting jointly with another person to restrict or obstruct the execution of a legal process. James Bryan also is charged with making a false statement to a law enforcement officer.

Written by: Editor on June 21, 2019.

Comments

comments