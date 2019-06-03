Meth dealer gets mandatory sentence

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski man will serve a mandatory three-year prison sentence for having just over half a gram of methamphetamine in his home in December.

Cecil Allen Richardson Jr., 41, pleaded guilty this week to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. A mandatory sentence is required because he already has two prior convictions of the same offense.

Skip Schwab, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, said a drug investigation led Claytor Lake Regional Drug Task Force to execute a search warrant on Richard’s home Dec. 6. The officers recovered a can containing multiple bags of crystal-like substance and $7,800 cash.

