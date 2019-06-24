LOVEwork to be unveiled at Draper Community Park

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County’s first LOVEwork will be unveiled at Draper Community Park at 6 p.m. this coming Tuesday, June 25.

LOVEworks are being erected all over the state as part of the Virginia is for Lovers tourism slogan, first created 50 years ago.

This much anticipated unveiling will reveal six-foot-tall lettering spelling out the word LOVE. The design of the Draper LOVEwork is said to reflect the agricultural heritage of this section of Pulaski County.

The famous Love Truck will be on-site, as well as Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet, who will say a few words to mark the occasion.

Written by: Editor on June 24, 2019.

Comments

comments