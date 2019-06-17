Local volunteers named ‘Leading Lights’

By WILLIAM PAINE

New River Valley Leading Lights has recognized three Pulaski County residents for volunteer service.

Formed in response to the mass shooting at Virginia Tech in 2007, NRV Leading Lights recognizes outstanding volunteers across the New River Valley each year.

Awards are given in three categories: Community (seven awards), high school (two awards) and college (two awards). The Community Award is reserved for a volunteer in each locality of the New River Valley, which includes the counties of Floyd, Giles, Pulaski and the city of Radford. Two awards are given in Montgomery County due to its larger population.

Pulaski County’s community award for 2019 went to Daniel Grubb, while Mackenzie Farmer received one of the two high school awards.

Leading Lights also chooses one individual from the entire New River Valley to receive the prestigious Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award. This year, the award was presented to Carol Smith.

