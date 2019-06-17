Local projects receive nearly $1M in funding

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has awarded almost $1 million in grant funds to two projects in Pulaski and one at the regional industrial park in Dublin.

The funds are part of $4.9 million being awarded to 20 projects in Virginia’s 25-county Appalachian Region.

Pulaski is receiving a total of $544,142: $500,000 for sanitary sewer improvements at James Hardie and $44,142 to plan for a training center and makerspace in downtown.

Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Facility Authority (VFRIFA) is receiving $364,000 to grade a lot at New River Valley Commerce Park, which contains Red Sun Farms and is located south of New River Valley Airport.

