Local drug court graduates eight

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Eight people recently “shed” their drug addictions and graduated from Pulaski County Adult Drug Treatment Court, bringing the total number of county graduates to 15 since the program’s inception in 2014.

“For a long time I battled addiction and it was the most hurtful and scary thing I’ve ever been through in my life. Then I went to jail and was given the opportunity to come in (drug court) with all these wonderful people who believed in me,” graduate Michelle Donithan said during a ceremony that filled Pulaski County Circuit Courtroom.

“I never thought I could make it, but if it wasn’t for drug court and my family, I’d be dead. I want to thank you all for believing in us when we couldn’t believe in ourselves,” a tearful Donithan added.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 26, 2019.

Comments

comments