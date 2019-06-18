Lila Jane Sheppard Powers

Sept. 26, 1939-June 17, 2019

Lila Jane Sheppard Powers, 79, passed away at the home of her son in Pulaski Monday, June 17, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Elizabeth Wade Sheppard; her husband, James Larry Powers; and a son, James Larry Powers Jr.

Lila loved her family and liked to be around children. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed watching birds, especially Cardinals.

She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Freddie and Lisa Powers of Norton, Va., and Eric Powers of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren and their spouses, Tara and Aaron Showe, Trey and Jordan Powers, Tanner and Jessi Powers, Andrew Powers, and Ashleigh and Phillip Mallory; two great-grandchildren and another one on the way; sis and brother-in-law, Fredene and David Poff; in-laws, Carol Hughes, Aubrey Powers and Marvin Powers; and numerous other family members and friends.

The family is receiving friends noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. with Mike Collins officiating. Interment follows in Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va.

The Powers family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

