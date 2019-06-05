Library book sale includes four collections

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Collectors of book sets may want to stop by this weekend’s Pulaski County Friends of the Library book sale to check out four collections in stock.

This month’s collections are a 10-book TimeLife set “The American Indians;” an 11-book “Elsie Dinsmore Collection;” a 16-book set of “The American Horticultural Society Illustrated Encyclopedia of Gardening,” and an 8-book Reader’s Digest set of “The Earth, Its Wonders, Its Secrets.”

The sale is held Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the group’s bookshop, across northwest Third Street from Pulaski Library.

The shop offers hundreds of quality used books, including hardbacks, paperbacks and children editions at a fraction of their original prices. Books by most favorite authors are available.

Friends of the Library is a nonprofit organization providing financial assistance for activities, programs and staff development for Pulaski County Library System. The sale of used books that are donated to the group helps provide the funding.

For additional information on the book sale or the donation process, contact Lance Hudnall, FOL president and book sale coordinator, at 276-728-4626.

