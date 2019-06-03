Kalima Sutphin White

Kalima Sutphin White, age 82, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Pulaski Health and Rehab Center.

Born June 12, 1936, in Pulaski, Va., she was the daughter of the late William Jefferson Sutphin and Mackie Nelson Sutphin. Her husband, James David White Sr.; infant twins, Linda and Brenda; and sisters, Harriet McClung, Haven Maham and Lila Steenburgh, also preceded her in death.

She was a long-time member of the Church of God.

She is survived by her son, James David White Jr. and wife Mary Ann of Pulaski, Va.; daughter, Stephanie White Draper of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren, Teri Robinson, Kayla White, Michelle Gravley, Thorne Tolbert; great-grandchildren, Connor Gravley, Xavier Hall, Daydrian Hall, Allison Tolbert and Brooklyn Brammer, and many cousins.

Memorial services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Donald Jones officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on June 3, 2019.

Comments

comments