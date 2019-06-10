Junior Cougars team with Friends of Peak Creek

By WILLIAM PAINE

School’s out and that means it’s time for the Pulaski County Junior Cougar Summer Camp, led by camp director Rachel Parker. The day camp is based out of Randolph Park and is for kids entering the seventh and eighth grades this coming fall.

Junior cougars participating in this summer camp will hike, kayak and canoe among other activities but each year campers participate in at least one activity that benefits the community.

This summer, campers are teaming up with the Friends of Peak Creek to benefit the community. Last Monday, summer campers helped to clean the area around Heritage Park.

“We were lucky they chose Friends of Peak Creek to help this year and this is our first session,” said Kathy Hanks of Friends of Peak Creek (FOPC). “We get them for a couple hours for eight Mondays and this first day they’re helping us with the pollinator garden and Heritage Park. We’re going to clean up and we’re going to plant some trees.”

