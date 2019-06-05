Gusto winners announced

By WILLIAM PAINE

The 2019 edition of the Gusto at Gatewood Park Paddle Board Race took place under sunny skies and mild temperatures last Saturday June 1. Before this year’s race began, Pulaski Mayor David Clark welcomed everyone to Gatewood Park and wished the racers well. Forty-five minutes later, all race entrants had completed their courses.

This year’s winner of the coveted Master Paddler Medal was 47-year-old Brian Hartman, a network engineer from Roanoke. Hartman estimates that he averaged over 50 paddle strokes a minute in this year’s competition. He came in second in last year’s Gusto of Gatewood.

“The Gusto is always awesome,” said Hartman. “It’s always pretty up here and it’s always nice to meet new people.”

Peter O’Donnell of Charlotte, N.C., nabbed second place. O’Donnell works for Live Nation, a concert booking company that manages musical venues like the 20,000 seat PNC pavilion. Country singer Luke Bryan was Saturday evening’s act. O’Donnell spends his mornings paddling on Lake Norman.

“Paddle Boarding is a great way to stay in shape,” stated O’Donnell “And what’s better than being on the water on a beautiful day like this?”

David Meyer, also from Roanoke, took third place at last year’s Gusto and nabbed third place again this year. Meyer started paddle boarding in 2012 and has been in many competitions. The Southwest Times asked what draws him to these events.

“I enjoy the camaraderie and meeting people,” said Meyer. “You know, trying to be the best you can be. It’s also a really good low impact workout. I probably did the equivalent of 1,500 situps when on this course today.”

This Spring edition of the Gusto of Gatewood Park Paddle Board Race drew 16 competitors, five of whom participated in the five-mile Expert Race with the rest opting to paddle in the two-mile Novice Race.

Not everyone who entered had planned to race that day. Pulaski County native Rob Hurst and his wife Margaret were in the process of launching their canoe when officials told him about the race. At first, Hurst declined to enter the Gusto citing his lack of paddle board experience. However, after sufficient paddle board peer pressure and the prompting of wife Margaret, Rob agreed to enter the two-mile-long Novice Race.

It worked out well for Rob, who is an avid kayaker. He came in first place in the two-mile race.

“I’m glad I pulled up when I did,” said Hurst. “I had a blast!”

Hurst beat Fastest Female medal winner, Gina Paine, to the finish line by less than a minute. After the race, Hurst and Paine realized they had made each other’s acquaintance at an earlier time, when the both attended kindergarten in Newbern. Neither initially recognized the other.

“If I’d have known it was Rob Hurst, I would have tried harder to beat him,” said Gina Paine.

Town attorney Spencer Rygas made Pulaski proud with his third place finish in the Novice Race. His wife Stephanie Rygas also took part in the Gusto.

“It was fantastic,” said Stephanie. “Love the place, love the people, my foot hates me, otherwise, it was fantastic.”

Local entrepreneur Luke Allison toyed with the idea of doing the Expert Race.

“I thought the Gusto was wonderful,” said Allison. “I was halfway expecting to do the five mile and then I did the first half and I was like, ‘I’m done.’”

Pulaski County Supervisor Joe Guthrie ran a 5K foot race that morning but that didn’t stop him from entering the Gusto.

“It’s really easy to learn how to paddle board and I had a great time doing it,” said Guthrie. “It was a lot of fun and this is such a beautiful location.”

Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet made a point to come out and compete.

“This was one of the most fun activities … and I found out I’m not very good and so it was only fun but very humbling, as well,” Sweet said laughing. “I actually finished the whole race without falling off but it was it was it was touch and go a few times out there. We got into the waves and I almost lost it! I want to bring my kids out here and explore all the little coves and enjoy the paddle board. So, yeah, I’m coming back.”

This year’s race included five females including Robin Burdette.

“It was my first paddle board race ever and I loved it,” said Burdette.

Meredith McGrady echoed Robin’s sentiments.

“Loved it!” exclaimed McGrady. “Perfect weather, Love Gatewood! Come to Pulaski to recreate!”

Co-race hosts included The Southwest Times, the Town of Pulaski and Mountain 2 Island Paddle Board and Kayak Company.

Special Thanks to our race sponsors Glenn Insurance, the Travis Team, Volvo Trucks, Eleven West, 24 Hour Fitness of Dublin, Mountain State ENT and Aesthetics and Gilmer, Sadler, Ingram, Sutherland & Hutton.

Five Mile Expert Race

1 – Brian Hartman

2 – Peter O’Donnell

3 – David Meyer

4 – Matt Marsille

5 – William Paine

Two Mile Novice Race

1 – Rob Hurst

2 – Gina Paine

3 – Spencer Rygas

4 – Luke Allison

5 – Jonathan Sweet

6 – James Paine

7 – Joe Guthrie

8 – Meredith McGrady

9 – Stephanie Rygas

10 – Faye Shamanski

11 – Robin Burdette.

