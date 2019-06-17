Gun violence roundtable set in Abingdon Tuesday

ABINGDON — Brian Moran, Virginia’s secretary of public safety and homeland security, is hosting a roundtable discussion on gun violence prevention in Abingdon Tuesday.

The roundtable is one of six Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration is holding across the Commonwealth in advance of a July 9 special legislative session. Northam called for a special session of he legislature after a mass shooting at Virginia Beach Municipal Center that left 12 people dead.

The Abingdon roundtable begins at 3:30 p.m. at Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, Room 233, One Partnership Circle.

