Free Fishing Weekend June 7-9

RICHMOND, VA—Whether its stripers on the coast, trout in the mountains, or anything in between, it is time to experience the fun of fishing in Virginia!The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) maintains a robust network of fish hatcheries to keepVirginia’s waters teeming with rainbow, brook and brown trout.

DGIF isoffering three full days of free fishing, June 7-9. Anyone can fish free in public waters around the state without having to buy a fishing license. Just remember, all fishing regulationsstill apply. There are countless opportunities right in your back yard! Fishing is always better with family and friends!

To find an event near you, visit dgif.virginia.gov/freefishingdaysWe look forward to seeing you on free fishing weekend, June 7-9!

Written by: Editor on June 5, 2019.

