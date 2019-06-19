Frank Pearce Cardinell

Frank Pearce Cardinell, of Florida, and formerly of Pulaski, Va., died Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Crystal Springs, Fla., at the age of 89.

A memorial graveside service is being held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Oakwood Cemetery, in Pulaski, Va., with military honors and a committal service by Henry Clay Masonic Lodge. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski Va.

