Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Frank Pearce Cardinell

Frank Pearce Cardinell, of Florida, and formerly of Pulaski, Va., died Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Crystal Springs, Fla., at the age of 89.

A memorial graveside service is being held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Oakwood Cemetery, in Pulaski, Va., with military honors and a committal service by Henry Clay Masonic Lodge. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski Va.

More about Editor
Written by: Editor on June 19, 2019.

Comments

comments

You must be logged in to post a comment Login