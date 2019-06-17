Food connections topic of Monday workshop

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Food is something everyone has in common. If given the option, most will come in contact with some form of food just about every day.

Following this idea, town of Pulaski will be hosting a workshop entitled, “Local Foods, Local Places” Monday, 6-8:30 p.m., at Pulaski Train Depot. Everyone is invited.

The meeting’s goal is to identify ways to integrate food and people in downtown Pulaski. In connecting around food, workshop committee members hope to find ways to enliven the downtown, enhance the town’s trails and “walkability,” and generally improve health.

Written by: Editor on June 17, 2019.

