First responders recruiting blood, platelet donors

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski and Dublin police and Pulaski fire departments are battling this week to see which agency can recruit the most people to donate blood or platelets at Pulaski Train Depot Wednesday.

American Red Cross is holding its annual Battle of the Badges blood drive noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the depot, corner of Dora Highway and South Washington Avenue.

The friendly competition is designed to encourage citizens to join local first responders in making a donation. Every donor that gives blood or platelets will cast a vote to help decide which agency wins bragging rights as the 2019 Battle of the Badges winner.

Donors also will be entered for a chance to win a trip for two Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. to meet New Kids on the Block and attend the final show of their Mixtape Tour July 14. The trip includes airfare for the winning donor and a friend, two nights of beachfront resort accommodations, concert tickets, a band meet-and-greet pass and a $250 gift card to cover expenses.

To make an advanced appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Written by: Editor on June 17, 2019.

