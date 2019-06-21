Fight leads police to escaped inmate

A fight on Bunts Street in Pulaski Friday morning resulted in the capture of an inmate who allegedly escaped from New River Valley Regional Jail Monday.

Lt. Mike Hudson said near the scene of the capture that Jeremy Charles Bryan got into a fight with a person at the Bunts Street residence, but he was arrested without incident.

According to a press release from Officer Megan Jennings, Pulaski Police Officer T.P. Croteau encountered Jeremy Charles Bryan and placed him under arrest around 10:54 a.m. Friday.

Jennings said the department was requested at 10:33 a.m. to assist Virginia State Police in locating Bryan. When Bryan was located, he fled on foot.

Bryan had been on the run since about 12:16 p.m. Monday. He had trusty status at the jail until he left a work assignment in the 7800 block of Cleburne Boulevard, near the Giles County line, authorities said.

Bryan was serving time for violating probation on a 2011 felony fraud conviction and for misdemeanor failure to pay support in February. He now faces additional charges of escape without force, obstruction of justice and felony petit larceny; and Pulaski Police Department was in the process of obtaining more charges Friday afternoon.

A conviction for escape is punishable by one to five years in prison, according to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith.

After processing at Pulaski Police Department, Bryan was to be returned to the regional jail, according to Hudson.

