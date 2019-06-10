FAC: Making life artsy one event at a time

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley has been busy making the lives of locals more artfully entertaining.

Succulents, which are plants that store water because of their dry native climates, were the subject of the Second Saturday Art Cafe, led by Dreama Redd this weekend. Redd showed the best way to plant and pot these curiously attractive plants, as well as educating the audience about why they do, what they do. The word succulent likely stems from the Latin verb sugere, which means ‘to suck.’

Music has always been considered an important form of artistic expression for the folks at the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley. The Sounds of Summer in Jackson Park series of concerts was first conceived of by those in charge at the Fine Arts Center two decades ago and still continues today with the Friday, June 14, concert featuring the Java Brothers.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 10, 2019.

Comments

comments