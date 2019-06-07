Ex-Liberty professor convicted of child sex solicitation

BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — A former Liberty University professor has been convicted of trying to have sex with a minor.

The News & Advance reports Stephen Kilpatrick was found guilty Wednesday of five counts of child sex solicitation.

The 64-year-old Kilpatrick was arrested last year after authorities said he traveled to meet someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

The charges stemmed from communication he had from Nov. 2017 to June 2018 with an investigator from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force who was posing as a minor.

Kilpatrick was a professor of physics at Liberty, but his family said during earlier court proceedings that he has been fired.

Liberty is an evangelical Christian university in Lynchburg led by Jerry Falwell Jr.

Written by: Editor on June 7, 2019.

