Electrical failure cited for kitchen fire

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Bob Vollgra stood outside his Pulaski Street home Wednesday afternoon, a macaw parrot sitting on his oven-mitt covered hand, watching firefighters put out a blaze in his kitchen.

He wasn’t wearing the mitt because he had been cooking, but rather as protection from being bitten by the parrot, Kiwi. But Kiwi wasn’t biting at the moment. He was even uncharacteristically letting Vollgra rub him — possibly due to stress of the moment.

Vollgra and his wife, Alice, had something cooking in the oven when their kitchen caught fire. Bob said the flames appeared to be coming from the stove element, then potholders fell into the fire and his wife had to throw them in the sink.

Pulaski Fire Chief Robbie Kiser said the department was dispatched to 522 Pulaski St. at 3:54 p.m. and arrived on the scene four minutes later. Although the damage is reparable, American Red Cross is assisting the Vollgras with a place to stay in the meantime.

Written by: Editor on June 24, 2019.

