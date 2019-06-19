Edward Lorenzo Callahan

BETHESDA, Md. — Edward Lorenzo Callahan, 81, a United States Army veteran, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.

He was kindhearted, with a deep laugh, and his stories would fill up the history books. He wore his hair parted, slacks creased and had the right joke for every occasion.

He was born Nov.11, 1937, in Pulaski, Va. He was preceded in death by mother, Edna Price Callahan Patterson, and father, Lorenzo Callahan, and stepfather, John Patterson Jr.; one son, Michael Callahan; sisters, Edna Callahan, Malinda Slaughter, Cynthia Marchbanks, Glory Callahan; brothers, Pernell Callahan, Charles Callahan and Ray Hamilton, and brother-in-law Richard Slaughter.

At the age of 18, he went into the Army, where he was later given an Award for Good Conduct as a Private First Class.

Edward enjoyed animals, working at animal hospitals until his retirement. He loved long morning strolls, porch swings, hanging out at Whole Foods Market, watching Jimmy Swaggart on TV, and making friends with the whole neighborhood. In his later years, at the Bethesda Rehabilitation Center, he fell in love with acrylic painting and spent hours creating masterpieces to hang on the wall.

He affectionately called the ones he loved “buddies.” If you were a “buddy” you were tucked and cherished in his heart.

He is survived by his long-time best friend and companion, Carolyn Allen of Washington D.C.; daughters, Veronica Callahan, Angela Callahan and Bonita Callahan; son, Edward L. Callahan Jr., and children’s mother and wife, June Lee Callahan, all of Stamford, Conn.; daughter, Teresa Smith (Fred) Pearson of Pulaski, Va.; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister’s, Felecia (William) Matthews and Nancy Bell of Greensboro, N.C., Katherine Brown of Winston Salem, N.C.; brother, Leon (Virginia) Callahan of Winston-Salem, N.C.; nieces, Donna Riggs of Baltimore, Md., Nadine Matthews of Austin, Texas, Tenisha and Sandra Marchbanks of Knoxville, Tenn., and Renee Callahan of Stamford, Conn.; nephews, William Matthews IV (Rebecca) of Austin, Texas, and Pernell Callahan of Tennessee, and a host of cousins, friends and family.

Funeral services are Friday June 21, 2019, 1 p.m., at First Baptist Church, Magazine St., Pulaski. The family is receiving friends one hour before service time at the church.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

