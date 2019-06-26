Dublin woman held on child porn charges

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A 48-year-old Dublin woman is being held without bond on nearly four-dozen charges of possession of child pornography.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Kimberly Breeden Brugh was arrested Friday on 45 counts of possession of child porn with a subsequent offense and one count of possessing obscene materials.

The arrest followed the filing of several search warrants for Brugh’s Google account records and other associated accounts. Items being south include associated email addresses, contacts, phone numbers, messages, texts, photographs and videos.

An affidavit on file with the search warrants states that Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a complainant in May who reported Brugh, of Stephen Drive in Dublin, photographed a nude juvenile without the juvenile’s permission in May. When the complainant checked Brugh’s phone, Brugh allegedly had images and videos of that juvenile and another that is known to be under the age of five.

The photographs and videos appeared to have been sent to a male, according to the affidavit.

