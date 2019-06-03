Drug court failure brings 3-year term

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski woman who was removed from drug court after receiving multiple sanctions will serve three years in prison.

Ashley Nicole Quesenberry hoped to receive court approval to enter another substance abuse treatment program in lieu of drug court, but Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch denied the request.

Defense attorney Ricky Jensen said Quesenberry had a hard time managing her drug addiction and getting it under control while in drug court. He asked that she be evaluated for Virginia’s Community Corrections Alternative Program known as CCAP.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 3, 2019.

Comments

comments